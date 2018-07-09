Katya’s design wins the day for party in Bedford Park

The winning poster for a party in Bedford Park has been designed by Katya Barwood, a year 6 pupil at Castle Newnham School.

Bedford Hospitals Charity contacted Castle Newnham to ask them to design a poster for their forthcoming charity event ‘Party in the Park’ which is taking place on Friday, July 20, from 6pm to 9pm at the Pavillion.

Principal Ruth Wilkes said: “We pride ourselves on our contribution to the local community. It is heart warming to see Katya embody our school’s traditional values in this most creative way.”

Alison Boston, assistant principal, said: “We were delighted to help the Bedford Hospitals Charity with their poster design for the ‘Party in the Park’. We organised a whole school art competition and were thrilled with the entries from pupils throughout the school. ‘The Party in the Park’ is a great way to help support our local hospital and also to celebrate the start of the summer holidays.”

Members of the Bedford Hospitals Charity and Emma Garrett from Bedford Pavilion judged the entries.

The party will be an evening of children’s entertainment with jazz, vintage music, traditional fun and games and a light supper and glass of fizz for the adults. Tickets are available from the Pavilion in the Park and all profits go to support the hospital.