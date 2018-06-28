Jurassic Park comes to Bedford as shoppers meet T-Rex

Shoppers were in for a prehistoric treat at Harpur Centre as it transformed into Bedford’s very own Jurassic Park for a fun-filled family day out.

As seen in The Natural History Museum, a life-size walking T-Rex roared its way into Harpur Centre, giving children the chance to meet the fascinating species and learn about the creature’s history.

The dinosaur was a huge attraction for both children and adults of Bedford. Plus, a human-sized dinosaur egg also gave shoppers the chance to snap some memorable photographs.

Children, parents, retailers and employees of the centre all got involved in the roartastic event, posing for a once in a lifetime selfie with the T-rex. The Harpur Centre’s social media channels were flooded with comments, videos and photos from families expressing how much they enjoyed the event.

Gary Sherrard was the lucky winner of the social competition in which he won a family ticket kindly donated by VUE Cinema, Bedford. His grandson, James, collected the family ticket and was thrilled to organise a cinema trip with his family for Father’s Day.

Harpur Centre manager, Samantha Laycock, said, “I am really pleased with the outcome of the event - it was an incredibly interactive day with retailers and shoppers alike and it was lovely to see the community come together.”

