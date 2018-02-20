Junior soldier from Bedford wins top prize at military college

A young soldier from Bedford won a top prize when he graduated from a military college.

Former Mark Rutherford Academy pupil Scott Smith, 18, was named Best Junior Soldier in Intake 48 at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, which trains 16 to 17-year-olds.

He was presented with his prize as part of a passing out parade from the college when more than 400 junior soldiers graduated to do their phase 2 training.

Junior Regimental Sergeant Major Smith said: “I am honoured to have been named Best Junior Soldier and I was a little surprised to be chosen as there are some good lads in my company. When I found out I texted my mum and she sent loads of Emojis back. When I phoned her later she was so proud.

“One of the best parts of my year at the college has been to visit to Normandy in France as part of our military studies course.

“We saw some of the Second World War battlefields and it really hits home. It is different from watching a docuentary as you are there and walking the same ground as the soldiers did.”

More than 2,000 family members and friends watched the junior soldiers take part in the largest military graduation parade in the country.