Join the thousands walking for Parkinson’s UK - there’s an event in Bedford

People in the Bedford area are being asked to unite with thousands across the UK and Walk for Parkinson’s at the Forest of Marston Vale.

The event on Sunday, May 20, will raise vital funds for the charity Parkinson’s UK and is one of many walks taking place all over the UK throughout 2018.

Dave Clark, Sky Sports presenter

At the Forest of Marston Vale, distances include a 2.5-mile or 5-mile route around the award-winning Millennium Country Park, home to 225 hectares of woodlands, grasslands, meadows and the Wetlands Nature Reserve.

Last year, 114 people took part in the walk at Marston Vale to raise almost £9,000, and Parkinson’s UK hopes to raise even more this year.

Sky Sports presenter and champion of walking for Parkinson’s UK Dave Clark was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011. He is a keen walker himself and is encouraging people to get involved.

He said: “We want to make 2018 our biggest year yet for the Walk for Parkinson’s series. I’d like to invite everyone, whatever their level of fitness, to take advantage of the many different types of walks, scenic routes and distances available. Exercise can be really beneficial to people living with Parkinson’s. It is as important to me as my medication is helping me take control and manage my symptoms.

“So please join us at Walk for Parkinson’s at the Forest of Marston Vale. Every step takes us closer to a cure and our goal of improving the lives of everyone affected by Parkinson’s.”

The registration fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Everyone who registers will receive a free Parkinson’s UK t-shirt, fundraising pack and at the end of the walk, a finisher’s medal.

As the charity is hoping to raise over £500,000 from the 37 events it suggests walkers aim to raise at least £50 each. All the money raised from the event will fund research to help to find a cure and improve the lives of the 145,000 people in the UK living with Parkinson’s.

Two people are diagnosed with the condition every hour in the UK and Walk for Parkinson’s events aim to raise over £500,000 for research to step closer to a cure.

Parkinson’s UK is also looking for volunteers to help register people at the start/finish area, or to be a walk marshal at various points on the route during the day.

To find out more, or to sign up to walk or volunteer at the event, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkmarstonvale, call 020 7963 3912, or email fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk

For a full list of the 37 locations in the Walk for Parkinson’s series, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/walks