John Bunyan Museum in Bedford rewards talented young writers

Almost 100 children took part in this year’s literary competition run by the John Bunyan Museum in Bedford.

The prize-giving for the competition entitled ‘A day in the life’ took place on Monday, July 9, at the historic Bunyan Meeting church, and the winning entries will be on display in the museum over the summer.

Entrants were asked to imagine they were one of the four figures of John Bunyan in the John Bunyan Museum - Tinker, Soldier, Prisoner or Preacher.

They were asked to imagine what life would be like and writing as a diary entry, letter, sermon, poem, short play, or cartoon strip.

The museum received entries from 97 children from four different schools. Thanks have been paid to the three judges - John Bunyan Museum’s education volunteer Alison King and curator Nicola Sherhod, and the Minister of Bunyan Meeting, Christopher Damp.

They awarded the following prizes:

School years 1-2:

1st Leyna-Jayne Roberts – Putnoe Primary; 2nd Henry – St James Primary; 3rd Patryk Mitura - Putnoe Primary; highly commended Tanishk Barue – Putnoe Primary.

Years 3-4:

1st Samuel Bjorkland – St James Primary; 2nd Weronica Mitura – Putnoe Primary; 3rd Isla Purves – St James Primary; highly commended Amelia Harding-Shotton.

Years 5-7

1st Eleanor Dutton – Putnoe Primary; 2nd Nikol Bledzinska – Putnoe Primary; 3rd Hanna Wegher – Putnoe Primary; highly commended Lucus Zoll – Great Denham Primary.

Years 8-10

1st Oscar Francis West – Samuel Whitbread Academy; 2nd Daniella Adjei – Putnoe Primary; 3rd Niamh Bailey – Putnoe Primary; highly commended Alyssia Brown - Putnoe Primary.

During the summer, visit the free exhibition ‘Bunyan Inspired 2’ running now until October 6, at the museum and also at Basement at Bunyan from Tuesday, August 21 until Saturday, August 25.

This August children can be inspired every Wednesday and Thursday with a fun programme of children’s craft activities. The cost is £2 per child and more details are on the website.

The John Bunyan Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm and admission is free.

For more details contact the curator Nicola Sherhod on 01234 270303, email curator@bunyanmeeting.co.uk and visit www.bunyanmeeting.co.uk/museum