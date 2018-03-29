Jess Glynne confirmed for summer show in Bedford Park

Chart-topper Jess Glynne has been confirmed as the Saturday night headliner for this summer’s Bedford Park gig.

Jess, who first came to attention on Rather Be, the 2014 number one hit for Clean Bandit, will play on August 4.

She has since become one of only two British female solo artists to have five consecutive UK number one singles.

Also on the bill, ticket-holders will be treated to a DJ set by Basement Jaxx.

The double BRIT award-winners are currently working on new music for an ITV show, and are busy DJing around the world - which includes a residency in Ibiza. The weekend of sounds also features Billy Ocean and Lesley Garrett. To book, visit www.bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk