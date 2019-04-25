Jedi Knights outnumber Heavy Metal worshippers in Bedford

An impressive 512 people from Bedford registered their religion as ‘Jedi Knight’ in the last UK census - but a mere 12 said they worship Heavy Metal.
Every 10 years the government takes a census of the population, which records detailed information about the nation’s demographics.
And out of a population in Bedford Borough of 157,479, 512 people - or one in 307 every of the local population - put their religion as ‘Jedi Knight’.
That outstrips the national average where less than one in 315 people were self-confessed Jedi. The largest number of Jedi (46) were found in Harpur; however in both Wootton and Kempston North there were a mere four Jedi.
Central Bedfordshire also saw a far greater bias of Jedi worship over that of Heavy Metal. The area had 932 people identifying as a Jedi Knights but just 41 people said they believed in Heavy Metal.