An impressive 512 people from Bedford registered their religion as ‘Jedi Knight’ in the last UK census - but a mere 12 said they worship Heavy Metal.

Every 10 years the government takes a census of the population, which records detailed information about the nation’s demographics.

Jimmy Page achieved much in his time as guitarist for Led Zeppelin, yet he rarely (if ever) summoned powers such as force lightning, force vision, force melding, or force smell. Yes, these are all real things in the Star Wars canon. Although he did write Stairway To Heaven, so fair do's to him

And out of a population in Bedford Borough of 157,479, 512 people - or one in 307 every of the local population - put their religion as ‘Jedi Knight’.

That outstrips the national average where less than one in 315 people were self-confessed Jedi. The largest number of Jedi (46) were found in Harpur; however in both Wootton and Kempston North there were a mere four Jedi.

Central Bedfordshire also saw a far greater bias of Jedi worship over that of Heavy Metal. The area had 932 people identifying as a Jedi Knights but just 41 people said they believed in Heavy Metal.