JCB used in cash machine ramraid on the A6 near Bedford

Thieves ramraided a village petrol station in the early hours of Wednesday morning when they targeted the Shell garage on the A6 at Souldrop.

A JCB was used to drive into the front of the store, with the cash machine dismantled at the scene and the cash box taken.

Police are investigating the incident and are linking in with partners across the region to share intelligence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, should call Beds Police on 101 quoting the reference 34 of August 8.