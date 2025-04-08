It's official: Universal resort and theme park IS COMING TO BEDFORD

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s happening, it’s happening...

After 63 weeks (give or take) of rumour, gossip, chatter and endless discussions in Parliament, the Prime Minister has today closed the deal on the new Universal Studios Bedford theme park.

Not only does the multi-billion-pound investment mean we’ll be getting a chance to jump on the Jurassic World ride before long (maybe) – but the park will bring an estimated £50 billion boost for the economy as well as create around 28,000 jobs across creative, hospitality and construction industries.

And construction of the resort – which as Bedford Today first revealed back in December 2023 would be on the former brickworks site in Kempston Hardwick – could be coming sooner than you think with an opening date of 2031.

Conceptual rendering of the new park. Picture: Universal Destinations & Experiences

Universal expects the site to attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year – making it one of the largest and most advanced in Europe.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage.

“This is our Plan for Change in action, combining local and national growth with creating around 28,000 new jobs across sectors such as construction, AI, and tourism.

“It is not just about numbers; it's about securing real opportunities for people in our country. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive.”

The site location. Picture: Universal Destinations & Experiences

As well as the world-class theme park, initial resort plans from Universal Destinations & Experiences – a business unit of Comcast – also feature a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex.

Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation, said: “We could not be more excited to take this very important step in our plan to create and deliver an incredible Universal theme park and resort in the heart of the United Kingdom, which complements our growing US-based parks business by expanding our global footprint to Europe.

"We appreciate the leadership and support of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Minister for Investment Poppy Gustafsson, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and their teams, as we work together to create and deliver a fantastic new landmark destination.”

Mohammad Yasin, Bedford MP, said: “This is an incredible moment for Bedford – to have a world class theme park on our doorstep will be transformative for our local economy, offering thousands of jobs and opportunities in our region.

The Universal theme park is coming to Bedford and will open in 2031

“As soon as the prospect of a new Universal resort was raised, I knew that Bedford was a uniquely attractive place with so much potential for a business

opportunity as big as this to be successful. I left no stone unturned working with Universal executives, Bedford Borough Council officers and others to try and get this across the line.

"From day one, I impressed on Government ministers how important this investment is to the Eastern region and beyond to ensure we become the home of the only Universal Studios theme park in Europe.

All planning processes can be complex, and there will be lots of detail to iron out. Concerns must be listened to, and I look forward to working with everyone to strengthen our partnerships and ensure we make this project a success for our community.

Today is a huge milestone, and I welcome this fantastic opportunity for Bedford and Kempston.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “At a time of global change, this investment is a vote of confidence in Britain as a place to do business. Universal’s investment will bring billions to the economy and create thousands of jobs to the UK, putting more money in people’s pockets."

Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, said: “Bringing a world-class theme park and resort to the United Kingdom is a tremendous opportunity and is part of our strategy to introduce the Universal brand and experiences to new audiences around the globe. We appreciate the incredible support for our proposed project and look forward to bringing it to life in the years ahead.”

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: “This is a landmark moment for Bedford borough. Universal’s decision to proceed with its theme park and resort in the UK brings exciting opportunities to our doorstep – thousands of jobs, new training and career paths, and a huge boost for local businesses.

“Bedford is the perfect place for this investment – well-connected, full of talent, and ready to grow. We’re proud to be chosen as the home of Universal in the UK. I’m delighted that our residents and communities will benefit in the years and decades ahead. I will continue to work closely with Universal and local stakeholders to deliver for them.”

Laura Church, chief executive of Bedford Borough Council, added: “I am excited about the next phase and the borough’s role in elevating the UK’s profile as a leader in the visitor economy and creative industries. With continued sustainable growth, Bedford Borough is poised to become a must-visit destination and a prime hub for business investment, driving growth for our community.

“At opening, Universal will be one of the largest employers in the region, and it is expected that approximately 80 per cent of employees will come from Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton & Milton Keynes. We have been working closely with Universal Destinations & Experiences for over two years, in partnership with national Government and regional stakeholders, and it’s great to see the progress made today.”

The proposals remain subject to a planning decision from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.