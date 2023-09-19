It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at one garden centre near Bedford

News you can trust since 1845
By Cassie KingContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:16 BST
The Christmas store at Roxton Garden Centre will open its doors on September 30.

The store – which belongs to British Garden Centres – will kick off its festivities this month and is expected to attract visitors excited for Christmas across the county.

Despite the unpredictable weather this summer, Roxton residents can now get into the holiday spirit by visiting the store which is full to the brim with a variety of Christmas decorations.

Is it too early to think about Christmas?Is it too early to think about Christmas?
These decorations come in different themes, such as traditional reds, greens, and golds that evoke the true Christmas spirit, modern and refined winter themes of silver and white, or romantic pastel pinks.

You can also find a diverse selection of gifts such as toys, puzzles, games, stockings, and pet products. It's an ideal one-stop shop for all your Christmas needs.

Phil Hammer, centre manager, said: “British Garden Centres’ Christmas stores offer a delightful and enchanting experience. The festive department in Roxton offers a vast selection of exquisite Christmas decorations, gifts, and home decor, all set for the big day.”

The Christmas Store at Roxton Garden Centre is open from 9am to 6pm on the launch day, then Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and 10am to 4.30pm on Sundays. There will be 20% off Christmas decorations if you are a British Garden Centres Family Card member.

