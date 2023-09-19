It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at one garden centre near Bedford

It’s never too early to think about the festive season

The Christmas store at Roxton Garden Centre will open its doors on September 30.

The store – which belongs to British Garden Centres – will kick off its festivities this month and is expected to attract visitors excited for Christmas across the county.

Despite the unpredictable weather this summer, Roxton residents can now get into the holiday spirit by visiting the store which is full to the brim with a variety of Christmas decorations.

These decorations come in different themes, such as traditional reds, greens, and golds that evoke the true Christmas spirit, modern and refined winter themes of silver and white, or romantic pastel pinks.

You can also find a diverse selection of gifts such as toys, puzzles, games, stockings, and pet products. It's an ideal one-stop shop for all your Christmas needs.

Phil Hammer, centre manager, said: “British Garden Centres’ Christmas stores offer a delightful and enchanting experience. The festive department in Roxton offers a vast selection of exquisite Christmas decorations, gifts, and home decor, all set for the big day.”

