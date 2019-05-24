“It’s been comnig for a while,” Bedford Conservatives respond to Theresa May’s resignation

Theresa May will be remembered for her Brexit “failure” according to Bedford Borough’s Conservatives.

The Prime Minister announced the timetable today for her imminent departure as both PM and Tory leader this morning.

But while senior councillor Stephen Moon expressed sympathy for Mrs May, he was matter-of-fact in saying her premiership would not be remembered as a success.

Cllr Moon told the Times & Citizen: “It’s sad, but it’s been coming for some time. It’s been caused by has Brexit, and it’s not easy to see what’s going to change so long as the Parliamentary numbers remain the same.

“Mrs May has found it impossible to get Brexit deal through Parliament, and I can’t see that changing just because there is a new party leader as Prime Minister.

“However I don’t think that a general election is inevitable. I don’t think either of the two main political parties are enthusiastic about having one, and they would both need to agree to hold an election before the end of the five-year term of this Parliament.”

Mr Moon was leader of the Conservative group at Bedford Borough Council for seven years until earlier this month.

But while he said it was clear that Mrs May have lost the confidence of her fellow Tories, he had little positive to say about hardline Brexiteer MPs.

Cllr Moon said: “She’s going to be remembered for her failure to get Brexit through. I think that’s what her premiership was always about, and it’s what destroyed her premiership. She came up with plans and they were not considered adequate by enough MPs.

“But in my opinion the extreme Brexiteers who are most to blame for this whole mess. And they may well end up further from the result that they actually want.

“They wanted the ‘big bang’ Brexit - is that really likely now?”

Conservative MPs Alistair Burt and Nadine Dorries have also been approached for comment.