Industry award for village-based landscaping business in Bedfordshire

A landscaping business based in Clophill has won an industry award for the quality of its design work.

Habitat Landscapes has been awarded the highly commended title for Best Patio Transformation over 50m2 at the national Bradstone Assured Awards 2019.

The annual awards, which took place in Leicestershire on Friday, January 25, are run by paving manufacturer Bradstone and acknowledge some of the best the garden landscaping industry has to offer in design expertise and customer service.

This year’s awards have seen landscapers from across the UK submit high quality designs into categories including Best Patio Transformation and Best Driveway Transformation, along with the prestigious Installer of the Year award.

Winners were chosen by an expert judging panel, including guest judge Steve Smith from the Association of Professional Landscapers and Bradstone’s national sales manager, Peter Montgomery.

Craig Nester and Lee Goulding, of Habitat Landscapes, were presented the award by host Peter Montgomery before an audience of almost 100 at the awards ceremony.

Habitat Landscapes won the award for creating a stunning garden for their client, using Bradstone products for many different aspects of the garden, including using purposefully broken slabs to create a wall.

Craig said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised for the quality of our work and our creative landscape designs, especially in such a highly competitive category. We already have some exciting bookings in place for 2019 which will really showcase our landscaping abilities and, hopefully, earn us a place in Bradstone’s 2020 Awards too.”

Peter Montgomery added: “Habitat Landscapes are truly worthy winners of the Bradstone Assured award. Their ability to provide an outstanding standard of garden landscaping was remarkable in this category. We at Bradstone are proud to have them as a member of our trusted scheme of installers, and we wish them continued success for the future.”

Bradstone is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of garden and driveway products and Bradstone Assured is its national network of professional installers, carefully selected and approved by the business for the superb levels of quality and craftsmanship the installers provide.

Contact Habitat Landscapes on 01525 860 263 or email info@habitatlandscapes.co.uk and visit www.bradstone.com/assured