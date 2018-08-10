Indian takeway in Bedford fined £12,000 after cockroaches were found on the premises

An Indian takeaway in Bedford, has been fined £12,000 after pleading guilty to 8 food hygiene offences after an infestation of coackroaches were found at the premises.

The takeaway, registered as Vijays Indian Since 1992 at 90 Tavistock Street, was temporarily closed after the premises were visited on May 18, 2017 by Bedford Borough Council’s Regulatory Services team.

They identified a serious infestation of cockroaches with Environmental Health Officers ruling the hygiene and safety standards at the premises fell far below the legal standards expected from a food business open to the public.

The conditions at the premises and the extent of the food safety issues identified required officers to take immediate action to protect the public.

They took action to temporarily close the premises and cease trading.

While it was closed work was done to bring the pest infestation under control and improve standards to ensure food could be prepared safely and in a manner that did not present an imminent risk to the public.

Significant improvements were made following a series of re-inspections which permitted the re-open after 6 days.

Further improvements were made including formal staff training, replacement of equipment, documented food safety management system, pest-proofing of the premises and implementing a formal pest control contract.

On July 17, 2018, Vijays Indian Bedford Ltd, trading as Vijays and Mr Mohi Uddin Rubel, a director of the company, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Vijays Indian Bedford Ltd received a fine of £12,000 which reflected the early submission of a guilty plea and co-operation with officers following the closure of the business.

Mr Mohi Uddin Rubel also received a fine of £375.

Cllr Colleen Atkins, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Regulatory Services said, “The vast majority of food establishments in Bedford Borough operate to a safe standard and serve their customers well.

However, where that is not the case, Bedford Borough Council takes strong action as ensuring that food safety and hygiene standards are effectively regulated is a priority for the Council. This case demonstrates that the Council’s Environmental Health Officers do not hesitate to take the necessary enforcement action where food businesses do not comply with their legal obligations and their actions present a risk to the health of the public .”

To find out more about Environmental Health & Trading Standards at Bedford Borough Council, visit www.bedford.gov.uk/environhealth