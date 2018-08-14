Indian performing arts festival is back in Bedford for second year

A festival which debuted in 2017, bringing an ancient Indian performing art to Bedford, is back this weekend with new talks, lectures, performances, and Odissi dance workshops.

Ananda Arts is putting on the performance The Higgins Art Gallery & Museum in Castle Lane.

Odissi is an ancient Indian dance which originated in the Indian state of Odisha and once performed by temple dancers – a beautiful, vibrant celebration of movement and song widely performed in the world today.

Bedford will be getting a flavour of the dance, through events held in The Higgins Art Gallery & Museum and the University of Bedfordshire, on August 18 and 26, bringing to life the dance and culture of India. For families looking to do something different when school’s out, The Higgins Art Gallery & Museum will host artwork from the festival in its Castle Room on August 18.

The world renowned Odissi dancer Madhavi Mudgal, who teaches in New Delhi, will be performing on August 26 at the University of Bedfordshire. Tickets available for purchase online at: https://anandotsavam2018.eventbrite.co.uk.

This accompanies a summer school for Odissi dancers, both professional and amateur, who will be travelling to Bedford from all over Europe to learn under the guidance of Madhavi Mudgal and Shalakha Rai. This unique project has been funded by the Arts Council UK , Akademi , Harpur Trust and ISTD ( Imperial society of Teachers of Dance).

Simon Richardson, the Chairman of Kadam, said: “As chairman of Kadam, and a resident of Bedford, I am delighted we are showcasing to the public, for a consecutive year, the culture, costume, and mythology of Odissi, a form I have loved since I first saw it 25 years ago.

“We’re also really excited to be able to run a summer camp with the eminent guru Madhavi Mudgal again this year, bringing together dancers from all over Europe.

“I’d urge everyone to attend the launch on Saturday, August 18 ( Higgins Museum )and the performance on August 26 ( Bedfordshire University Polhill campus).”

For more information contact Parvati Rajamani on rajamaniparvati@gmail.com/07899994685 or Bipin on bs16@btinternet.com /07547 727222.