Independents’ campaign in Bedford has links to USA

Businesses in Bedford are celebrating Independents’ Month in July with a range of promotions including films, magazines, outdoor advertising and on-line activity.

Led by the Business Improvement District (BID) team, the Love Bedford marketing campaign puts independents in the spotlight all year round - but July is an extra special month.

This includes a free prize draw to win a trip to New York, the original “I Love” city using a heart as a call to action, now used by the Love Bedford team as a marketing symbol.

The 4th of July USA Independence celebration has added to the activity thanks to travel agents, Global Travel Experts, of the Castle Quay area. The competition offers a three night stay for two people in New York. (Entries can be made at www.lovebedford.co.uk from July 13).

Christina Rowe, director of BedfordBID, said: “We thought the I Love New York and Love Bedford was a happy link for us as we our town welcomes many visitors from the United States all year round.

“We know that all visitors to Bedford love the choice of independents shops and restaurants so it seemed a good idea to tie up with a family-owned town centre business Global Travel Experts for this promotion.”

Independent Retailer Month has been a national campaign supported by BedfordBID, and this year it is keeping up the theme.

A series of 10 films have been launched featuring local independent businesses. These have been produced by award-winning social media champions Yakety Yak and are being shared widely across Instagram, FB and Twitter. They can be viewed at lovebedford.co.uk

More than 20,000 copies of the Love Food & Drink booklet have been distributed giving information about a wide range of eateries including the new look Quay at Castle Quay, This booklet also features a competition to win a £200 meal for four. The magazine includes a range of independent restaurants such as Riobello which was featured on TV recently.

Bedford has strong links with the USA where there are 20 towns called Bedford after the original in the UK. For details of how to enter the competition to visit New York go to lovebedford.co.uk