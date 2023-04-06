In pictures: Animals at Woburn Safari Park enjoy Easter-themed goodies
They were having an egg-cellent time
The animals at Woburn Safari Park are preparing for an ‘eggs-travangant’ Easter
They are enjoying a host of yummy enrichment gifts from egg-filled treats for Meeko and Kovu, our curious short-clawed otters, to honey-covered melons for Georgia, one of the black bears.
The treats enjoyed by Vera the tiger were made by children who attended the safari park’s Easter holiday workshops.
Take a look at these pictures of the Easter fun.
Page 1 of 2