Ill six-year-old Shayne helps open Keech Hospice Care charity shop in Great Denham

A new charity shop in Great Denham was opened by a seriously ill little boy on Friday.

Shayne Smith, aged six, cut the ribbon for Keech Hospice Care’s new shop in Roman Gate, as a thank you to the charity for caring for him.

Shayne Smith, 6, with grandmother Kara Powell and Keech Hospice Care CEO Liz Searle, opening the new Keech charity shop in Great Denham on Friday

Shayne, who has intestinal failure, was supported by his grandmother Kara Powell as helped open the store.

She said: “I care for Shayne 24/7 which can be very hard – and Keech is there when I need a break.

“When I take Shayne to the hospice it gives me the chance to have a ‘normal’ conversation with other families who know what I’m going through and I can relax because I know he is being looked after by people who know what to do if anything goes wrong.

“The new shop in Great Denham looks fantastic and I can’t wait to start shopping here. I think everyone should not only shop at the charity’s stores, but also donate any quality items to Keech Hospice Care to help them raise as much money as possible.”

The hospice needs to raise £5.7million annually so it can continue to provide care and support to adults in south Bedfordshire and children across the county.

It relies on the local community to help raise around 70 per cent of the funding for its care services.

Angela Burgess, head of retail at Keech Hospice Care, said: “We really want to dispel the myth that charity shops are full of items that no one wants.

“I encourage anyone who has never been into our stores before to visit and prepare to be pleasantly surprised at what we have to offer, not to mention the very reasonable prices.

“By buying and donating your items, you’re helping Keech Hospice Care to ensure local adults and children facing a terminal or life-limiting illness can receive excellent care and support at a time in their lives when they need it most.”