Icy conditions cause problems for motorists as Beast from East hits Bedforshire

Commuters have been struggling to get to work today after the Beast from the East hit the county. Most areas had a covering of snow yesterday and overnight with drivers advised to take precautions in the icy conditions.

However some motorists were caught out as our photograph of a car that skidded off the road on the A603 Bedford Road, near Moggerhanger, shows. It was sent in by Kayne Goddard-Knell who said two other vehicles had also left the road near Frosts at Willington.

Elsewhere roads were closed in Millbrook and drivers on the M1 southbound faced delays.

The A507 Ridgemont to Millbrook was closed both ways around 7am and the A418 Leighton Road between Wingrave Road and Well Lane is currently closed. There is also queuing traffic at the Black Cat roundabout.

London Luton airport remains open but is warning travellers to allow more time to get to the airport and to check with their airline before setting off. Trains within the county are so far unaffected. Schools across Bedford and Central Beds remain open.