Husband and wife help make dream come true after fundraiser at Pavenham

A keen golfer and his wife have raised more than £4,000 for three good causes, and helped make a dream come true for a teenage boy facing serious illness.

Paul and Patricia Simons organised a successful golf day on June 2 at Pavenham Park Golf Club, which saw around 60 people taking part, raising £4,296.50 for Make-A-Wish UK, Hearing dogs for the Deaf and Pavenham church.

A live band kept people entertained on the balcony of the golf club and in the evening, a charity auction and raffle helped boost the funds.

Paul and Patricia wanted to make sure that the money raised for Make-A-Wish went to support a local child by granting their one-true-wish. The charity received over £3,500 which went directly towards 13-year-old Anesu’s wish, to holiday in a Spanish villa with his family during July. Anesu has been through major surgery for a heart condition.

Along with his family, he met Paul and Patricia at the golf club on Monday, June 18, along with the charity representatives.

Paul said: “I would like to thank everyone involved, especially my wife. Special thanks to Zac Thompson, golf club owner for his continued support. Without everyone’s support and his or her personal contributions, we could not make Anesu’s wish come true. It was a pleasure to meet Anesu and his family.”

Shaun Campbell, regional fundraising manager for MAW, said: “It was such an honour to be able to bring Paul, Patricia, Anesu and his family together at the golf club, where the money was raised. Showing our supporters first-hand the huge difference their support makes to children in the local area is exactly what makes our wishes so special and I hope Anesu and his family have an amazing holiday.”

Since being established in the UK in 1986, Make-A-Wish has transformed the lives of more than 12,000 seriously ill children by turning their One True Wish into a reality. This year, Make-A-Wish wants to grant life-changing wishes to 1,200 children. They receive no government funding, so rely on the generosity of their supporters to make these wishes come true.

To make a donation or refer a child to Make-A-Wish please visit http://www.make-a-wish.org.uk or call 01276 40 50 70.