Hundreds of homes affected by power cut in Bedford

Almost 500 homes in Bedford are without power, after an underground electricity cable faulted on the UK Power Networks high-voltage network.

The incident was reported at 1.12pm, with 497 properties affected.

It is hoped that power will be restored between 3-4pm.

Areas affected include Ashburnham Road, River Street and the High Street.

There were also power cuts in the London Road, Cardington Road, Harrowden Road, Goldington, Elm Farm, Salph End, Renhold and Shortstown areas but it is understood that these have now been resolved.