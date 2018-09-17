“Humiliating U-turn” over walk-in centre

Putnoe Walk-In Centre will NOT be closing, in what has been branded a “humiliating U-turn” by health bosses.

But despite Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) agreeing a new two-year contract to keep the facility open, it will continue with reduced opening hours.

Alan Streets, accountable officer of the CCG which oversees local healthcare, said: “The public consultation showed resoundingly that residents want to retain a walk-in service in the north of the borough.

“We have listened and have agreed a new contract, which means that walk in services will continue to be delivered at Putnoe Medical Centre and run in tandem with the new Urgent Treatment Centre at Bedford Hospital.”

Under the new agreement, which takes effect from October 1, the centre will run from 8am-2pm on weekdays. It weas previously open until 6.30pm. Weekend hours will remain unchanged, operating from 8am – 5pm.

In addition walk in and pre-bookable appointments will also be available from 11am – 11pm at the Urgent Treatment Centre at Bedford Hospital.

Cllr Anthony Forth branded the move a humiliating U-turn by the CCG.

He added: “They says that This change in time is as a result of capacity issues at Putnoe Medical Centre. That’s surely because staff have left because they haven’t known if they will still have a job. How much public money has been wasted on this? It’s been completely incompetent.”