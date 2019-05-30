Huge beam to be installed on A421 bridge near Bedford

Work has started to replace a 40ft long, four and a half tonne bridge beam on a road used by 45,000 drivers every day.

The £400,000 work on Castle Mill Viaduct, which carries the A421 over the Great Ouse between Renhold and Cardington, will be completed by the end of June.

Highways England project manager Kelly Millburn said: “Most people don’t give bridge joints a second thought but they are vital components and designed to be replaced from time to time.”

Other work to be carried out by Highways England will include gulley clearance, lane sweeping, and road resurfacing, while its partners will complete work including road inspections and lighting maintenance.

The Castle Mill viaduct is 400 metres long and is supported by 10 bridge piers. Built in 1996, the bridge can carry vehicles up to 40 tonnes.

This £400,000 work is part of £43.7million investment in maintaining and improving the East of England’s trunk roads and motorways over the next year.

The joint being replaced supports the westbound A421. A contraflow is being installed on the A421 between its Renhold and Cardington interchanges to keep one lane open in each direction while work is carried out. A 40mph speed limit will be in place throughout. There will be various closures while Highways England completes this essential work throughout June, usually overnight but with some weekend closures needed too.