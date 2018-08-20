Housing group builds first market homes at project in Oakley

A housing provider is building its first homes for the market.

Grand Union Housing Group (GUHG) is working with Parrott Construction Ltd to build its first market sale homes in Oakley.

The £2.5m project has commenced at the Lovell Road site to demolish the old buildings, a former builders’ yard, to make way for 15 new family homes. Plans include building 10 three and four bedroom homes for market sale as well as five homes for shared ownership and affordable rent.

Aileen Evans, group chief Executive said: “This site is an exciting project for GUHG. It is the first time we will build market homes through our subsidiary Grand Union Homes Ltd (GUH Ltd). We acquired the site last year and now we have the detailed planning permission in place so building can go ahead.”

Dave Lakin, head of new business and development, added: “Oakley is a great location and we are delighted this site will be where we build the first GUH Ltd homes, as well as delivering much needed affordable homes on the same site.

“These market sale homes will form part of our £230m development plans to build 1,800 new homes over the next five years. The profits from the sale of these homes will be invested in building even more affordable housing.”

Derek Parrott, chairman of Parrott Construction, said: “I’m delighted that we’re working with GUHG on this project and even more so because it has been agreed that the road will be called Parrott Close; a lasting memory of where Parrott Construction originated 50 years ago and the location of our family home for many years.”