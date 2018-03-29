Housing association bpha helps raise £24,000 for Sport Relief 2018

Staff at bpha in Bedford took more than £24,000 in donations for Sport Relief last Friday evening.

bpha’s call centre in Bedford was one of just 45 selected across the country to take calls on behalf of Sport Relief 2018.

MBTC bhpa sports relief

The staff volunteered their free time for the evening and took part in various activities in between taking donations that totalled £24,065. The single largest donation on the evening was

£600.

An additional £1,563.85 was raised by staff on the night from raffling prizes donated from various businesses.

Adam Gould, Contact Centre Manager at bpha who organised the night, said: “It was a fantastic evening with a great atmosphere and I am very proud of all our staff who gave up their free time

on Friday evening to help deliver such a great result for Sport Relief.

“Thanks as well to all those companies who donated food and prizes throughout the evening and those who helped provide the entertainment, it was much appreciated.”

For a list of the companies who supported our activities on the night see:

www.bpha.org.uk/sport-relief- 2018-sponsors.