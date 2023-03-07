Redrow South Midlands donated £600

A housebuilder has made a donation of £600 to support a Bedford homelessness charity and its hot meals initiative.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building in nearby Leighton Buzzard, has presented SMART CJS Prebend Centre with a donation as part of its community fund initiative.

The funds will be used to support the charity’s hot meals initiative, which ensures a month’s worth of much-needed hot meals are available for over 130 people struggling with housing insecurity and financial difficulties.

The healthy meals scheme was set up to provide a source of nutrition for those experiencing difficulties, as well as providing them with a warm space to unwind.

SMART CJS Prebend Centre supports the needs of those aged 16 and over who are experiencing homelessness across Bedfordshire. The charity welcomes up to 50 people a day who are struggling with food poverty, isolation, or who may be in a housing crisis.

Anita McCallum, chief executive officer at SMART, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Redrow South Midlands for this generous donation. Our hot meals initiative will help over 130 people who have come to SMART in need of support. It’s fantastic that organisations such as Redrow are able to offer their support – everyone is extremely grateful.”

Andrew Newman, head of sales for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be supporting a homelessness charity in the South Midlands with our community fund initiative.

“The work that SMART CJS Prebend Centre does to ensure local people in need are able to benefit from excellent support services is incredibly important, and we hope our contribution helps to make a difference.