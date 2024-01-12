Housebuilder Dandara donates £2,500 to scouts in Bedford

The cash will pay for a new roof at the group’s activity storage hub

Independent housebuilder Dandara has donated £2,500 to Bedfordshire County Scouts, to replace the roof on the organisation’s activity storage hub which has damaged asbestos sheets.

Bedfordshire Scouts have owned and managed the Leslie Sell Activity Centre in Bromham since 1964, and from there offer a range of activities teaching life skills to children and young adults aged six to 25 in England’s southeast.

The self-funding centre is operated through the work of a team of dedicated volunteers. The activity centre sits on a 30-acre site containing 21 acres of accessible semi-ancient woodland and a nine-acre camping field, which is used by an average of 10,000 young people each year from Scout and Youth Groups from all over the UK.

David Heard, chair and Lawrence Kay, committee member at the Leslie Sell Activity Centre

David Heard, chair of the Leslie Sell Activity Centre, said: “We are extremely grateful to Dandara for their donation and support of the Scouts. Thanks to their generosity, we will be able to start our roof replacement project on the activity hub store providing a safe and secure storage area for the vital equipment used across the centre.

“Scout groups are all locally operated, heavily relying on the work of volunteers, so any donation goes directly to helping the groups continue making a difference to the lives of young people.”

Rachel Lindop, head of sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, added: “We are proud to support local organisations like Bedfordshire Scouts that are bringing about change in their individual communities. The Scouts are doing vital work, and we hope this donation serves as thanks for their dedication.”

