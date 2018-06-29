Hot tips to stay safe in the summer heat

Hot weather can pose a real health risk for many, especially older people, babies or very young children, and anyone with breathing problems or many other health conditions.

As the temperature rises and a heatwave sets in, people are being advised to take some easy measures to help them stay well despite soaring temperatures.

Dr Thomas Waite of Public Health England, said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense. But it’s always useful to think about what you can do to protect yourself and your family and friends from heat.

“For some people, such as older people those with underlying health conditions, young children and babies, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer. If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support.”

NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups for Bedfordshire and Luton are offering these advice tips for staying safe in the heat:

>Look out for anyone vulnerable to the effects of the heat, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions

>Drink plenty of water – try to avoid alcoholic drinks which can make you more dehydrated

>Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep cooler indoors and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors, so open windows when it feels cooler outside and it’s safe to do so

>Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

>Try to keep out of the sun from 11am to 3pm when it is hottest

>If you have to go out in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat

>Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

>Wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes.

There is more health guidance available from the NHS at www.nhs.uk