Hooded biker thief targets woman in Bedford

A 'shaken' woman had a her handbag stolen by a hooded cyclist in Bedford - with police appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

At roughly noon on Monday April 9, the woman was walking her dog along Pennine Road when the person riding the bike grabbed the bag from her shoulder.

Although the woman tried to keep hold of the bag, she lost her balance and fell to the floor.

The thief, who was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, rode off with the bag, which is described as a 'soft beige fabric shopper style with a sheep print'.

The bag contained a purse with bank cards, cash, a bus pass, and a black Nokia phone.

PC Billie Scholten, who investigating for Bedfordshire Police, said: “This incident took place in the middle of the day on a residential street, so we are hoping there may have been witnesses who can help to find the person who did this. It has understandably left the victim shaken and upset.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us 101 quoting reference number 182 of 9 April, or by visiting our online reporting centre.