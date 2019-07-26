Honorary degrees for music stars at University of Bedfordshire graduation day

Homegrown music stars Tom Grennan and band The Shires received honorary awards from the University of Bedfordshire this week

Hundreds of students from the University of Bedfordshire’s Faculty of Creative Arts, Technologies & Science (CATS) celebrated their graduation on Thursday (25 July).

Tom was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts in recognition of his outstanding services to the arts. The ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’ singer was born and raised in Bedford, and was featured in the 2016 Chase and Status single ‘All Goes Wrong’.

His debut album ‘Lighting Matches’ has been declared a silver record by the Brits council.

He said: “I want to say I’m completely overwhelmed, if I’m honest I’m truly blown away by it. I want to thank the University for giving me this award, it means a great deal to me professionally and personally.

“Huge congratulations to you all, come on you’ve got degrees!”

Offering advice to the new graduates, he said: “Keep doing you, keep believing in what you’re doing, keep doing your art, your parents are wicked, your friends, boyfriends, girlfriends, and know you’re wicked.”

The Shires are a country music band consisting of Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes. They received Honorary Doctors of Arts in recognition of their services to the arts.

The due released their debut album ‘Brave’ in 2015, becoming the first UK country act to chart in the Top 10 of the UK Albums Chart.

Their latest album ‘Accidentally On Purpose’ is the bestselling country album in the UK of the last year.

They addressed the graduates, saying: “We cannot believe we are here, we’re very honoured to receive this award today. We want to say congratulations to every single one of you sat here today.”

Vice Chancellor Bill Rammell congratulated the Bedfordshire graduates, saying: “I wish you every happiness in your well-earned achievement and I hope that you will each rightly celebrate in style.”

Congratulations to all of the graduates from us at the T&C!