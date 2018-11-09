Homebase closure: Company confirm closure date of Bedford branch

Homebase bosses have confirmed the town’s only remaining branch will close its doors for good on December 14.

The home improvement store in Riverfield Drive is to close four months after the town’s other store in Rope Walk, St Johns, in August.

Speaking to the Times & Citizen yesterday, a spokesman had admitted that staff had already been handed redunancy notices, but could not confirm how many staff were affected nor when the store would close.

The closures are as a result of restructuring plans announced back in August. The company launched a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) on a proposed plan to reduce its cost base in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.