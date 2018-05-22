Home care provider in Bedford backs national campaign

A Bedford-based care provider is celebrating is dedicated team of home care assistants during a national campaign.

Bluebird Care (Bedford) is highlighting the difference they make in their local communities every day, as part of the nationwide campaign #MakeADifference, which launched on Tuesday, May 8.

The #MakeADifference campaign, spearheaded by Bluebird Care, a national provider of home care in the UK, aims to highlight and raise awareness of domiciliary care as a profession, which enables vulnerable people to receive the care and support they require in the comfort of their own homes.

The campaign will also showcase why Bluebird Care care assistants are #ProudtoCareAtHome.

With the rapidly increasing ageing population and rising numbers of people living with complex conditions - that require specialist care - for example dementia, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease, and more people choosing to opt for care at home, this campaign aims to highlight how patient, kind and compassionate individuals can make a real difference working in domiciliary care.

Bluebird Care (Bedford) will be hosting a recruitment open day on Friday, June, 1, 11am to 3pm to promote the campaign as well as their current vacancies.

Karen Orbell, Bluebird Care Bedford’s director, said: “We would like to thank all our wonderful care assistants at Bluebird Care (Bedford) and to encourage anyone who thinks they have the right qualities, to get in touch and consider a career with us.”

All those interested in getting in touch and finding out more about how they could make a difference working with Bluebird Care should contact the manager Lyn-Marie Morison on 01234 211481 or email bedford@bluebirdcare.co.uk quoting #MakeADifference