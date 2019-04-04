Holocaust remembered at Anne Frank film screening in Bedford theatre

No Asylum - The Untold Chapter of Anne Frank's Story was shown at The Place Theatre to commemorate the recent Holocaust Memorial Day 2019.

Organised by the Bedford Council of Faiths and supported by The Anne Frank Trust UK, this film was moving and deeply affecting in its telling of the lengths which Otto Frank went to seek sanctuary and refuge for his family.

The overwhelming impact of the film and subsequent talk by Eva Clarke, a Holocaust Survivor who lives in Cambridge was one of reflection and thoughtfulness.

Tying in with the theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2019, 'Torn From Home' we were reminded of the universality of the quest to survive and to keep loved ones safe from hatred and persecution.

As Otto Frank stated in his correspondence with contacts in the US over his years of trying to escape the Nazi-occupied Netherlands, it was "for the sake of the children" he sought asylum.

"In order to build the future, we must understand the past." Otto Frank