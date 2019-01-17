Holocaust Memorial Day in Bedford to remember atrocities

A series of events are to take place in Bedford to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on Sunday, January 27.

Holocaust Memorial Day is the international day to remember those killed under Nazi persecution and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

This year, the theme of Holocaust Memorial Day is ‘Torn from Home’.

In Bedford Borough, the Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration events will begin with a short ceremony at the Anne Frank plaque in Russell Park, at 2.30pm on Sunday January 27.

The plaque is located between Pembroke Street and Bower Street.

This will be followed by a multi-faith service, along the theme of ‘Torn from Home’, which will be held in the Harpur Suite at 3pm. This service is expected to last approximately one hour.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said “All are welcome to attend the commemoration events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day as we come together to remember those who were killed in genocides. These poignant and thought-provoking services remind us of the importance of standing together against racism, discrimination and hatred.”

The Revd. Cass Howes, Chair of Bedford Council of Faiths, said “It is a privilege for the Council of Faiths to work with Bedford Borough in providing these opportunities, for people to gather to remember the Holocaust and subsequent genocides, to reflect and consider how we all can make the world a better place.”