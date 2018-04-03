Historic Woodland Manor sold to ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’

Woodland Manor, the historic hotel and wedding venue in Clapham, has a new owner.

Mr Raj Regmi, who has taken on a 20-year lease, has previously managed the Serpentine Bar and Kitchen in Hyde Park, Southbank Centre and the café at the historic Chiswick House. He currently runs

the Lakeside Kitchen and Bar and Ferry Meadows Café in Ferry Meadows Country park in Peterborough.

The historic country-style Manor will be given a new lease of life with subtle changes made to internal look and feel of the Manor, as well as menu changes and the team being more involved in the local community.

Mr Regmi’s said: “Very exciting times ahead. We will officially be running this beautiful manor house. A great deal of work to be done but it will be an exciting journey. A hotel, conference, wedding and events venue set in 4 acres of beautiful setting. Can’t wait to get in.”

Woodland Manor specialises as a weddings and corporate functions venue. The current building dates back to 1901 with the William Long Fitzpatrick family crest is displayed over the

main entrance.

After the Second World War the manor was used as a guest house and as a hospital for the Ministry of Supply, before becoming a hotel in 1973.