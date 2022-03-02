High Street to close as Bedford River Festival returns after Covid delays

Bedford's River Festival riverfestival.bedford.gov.uk/

is back on July 23 and 24, following postponements due to the pandemic.

There'll be the return of lots of old favourites, from the music stages and funfair, to the dragon boat and raft races on the river.

Bedford River Festival from 2008 (Picture courtesy of Tracey Goodacre)

And for the first time in its history, Bedford High Street will be closed for the whole weekend.

The High Street - sponsored by Bedford BID - will host the Festival of Motoring, with 100 unique and eclectic vehicles on display.

If your business or organisation wants to get involved or you want to trade at the festival visit hereThe council is also calling for proposals from groups to run a variety of entertainment at the Embankment Stage.

Email [email protected] The deadline for applications is noon on Friday, March 18.