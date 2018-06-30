Help homeless in the sunshine

Do you have any suncream, baseball caps, sunglasses or bottled water which you could donate this summer?

Extreme heat can be just as dangerous as extreme cold to those people who have no shelter and are forced to spend their days and nights outside.

And the Bedford Homeless Partnership is urging the public to help if they can.

The rough sleeper partnership teams will then distribute donations to homeless people in Bedford.

Sam Price, of the Bedford Homeless Partnership, said: “Rough sleeping at any time of year is very dangerous, but during heat waves dehydration and heat exhaustion pose a particular threat.

“If you see someone on the streets who looks like they are sleeping rough, ask them if they need water.”

Prebend Day Centre in Prebend Street is now collecting donations.

For more information on how you can help the homeless in Bedford, contact Sam on sam@bedfordhomeless.org.uk, or via Facebook at Bedfordhomeless.