Help homeless in the sunshine

SUNCREAM TANNING SUN EXPOSURE SUN RAYS UV TAN File photo dated 23/06/04 of suncream being applied. Four out of 10 people only use sunscreen in the UK if they see sunburnt people around them, according to a poll. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday August 04, 2008. Despite this, 63% will not get out of the sun until their own skin is hot to touch while 39% do not seek shade until their skin is red. More than one in seven (15%) also believe sunburn is unavoidable. See PA story HEALTH Sun. Photo credit should read: Myung Jung Kim/PA Wire
SUNCREAM TANNING SUN EXPOSURE SUN RAYS UV TAN File photo dated 23/06/04 of suncream being applied. Four out of 10 people only use sunscreen in the UK if they see sunburnt people around them, according to a poll. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday August 04, 2008. Despite this, 63% will not get out of the sun until their own skin is hot to touch while 39% do not seek shade until their skin is red. More than one in seven (15%) also believe sunburn is unavoidable. See PA story HEALTH Sun. Photo credit should read: Myung Jung Kim/PA Wire

Do you have any suncream, baseball caps, sunglasses or bottled water which you could donate this summer?

Extreme heat can be just as dangerous as extreme cold to those people who have no shelter and are forced to spend their days and nights outside.

And the Bedford Homeless  Partnership is urging the  public to help if they can.

The rough sleeper partnership teams will then distribute donations to homeless people in Bedford.

Sam Price, of the Bedford  Homeless Partnership, said: “Rough sleeping at any  time of year is very dangerous,  but during heat waves  dehydration and heat  exhaustion pose a particular threat.

“If you see someone on the streets who looks like they are sleeping rough, ask them if they need water.”

Prebend Day Centre in Prebend Street is now  collecting donations.

For more information on how you can help the  homeless in Bedford, contact Sam on sam@bedfordhomeless.org.uk, or via Facebook at Bedfordhomeless.