Heartbreaking ‘Finding Kemo’ appeal to trace missing dog

A Bedford man has made a heartbreaking appeal to trace his missing dog who helped his battle cancer.

Kemo the Staffie was bought as a pup for 61-year-old Olly Hall to help him through the dark days of chemotherapy treatment for throat cancer.

He proved so much of a tonic that Olly and his wife Deborah decided to name him after the chemo that saved his life.

The Halls’ daughter Sofia said: “My mum bought him to lift my dad’s spirits and to help him through this hard time. They were inseparable.”

HGV driver Olly, from Shortstown, was walking Kemo in Cotton End in February when the dog dashed into a field to chase a rabbit. He has never returned.

The family has launched a huge poster and social media campaign in a bid to find him. A Facebook page set up by the family called ‘Find Kemo’ has gone viral, being viewed by almost 600,000 people all over the world.

But, despite several unconfirmed sightings, there has been no trace of the dog,

Sofia said: “I can’t explain in words how distraught my family are. He’s not just a dog or a pet, he’s my brother, he’s a son, uncle and best friend.

The family, who are offering a reward for Kemo’s safe return, are urging people to call them if they see him, but NOT to chase him as this could make him run further.

They fear he may have been stolen, or somebody has taken him in and not realised he is a much-loved pet.

Now two years old, Kemo is a white Staffordshire Bull Terrier with very distinctive black markings.

He is chipped, and had a brown collar on with a tracker at the time he went missing.

Anybody with any information about Kemo should call Olly and Deborah on 0792 3989976.

Or they can call the T&C, anonymously if they wish, on 01908 372279 and we will pass on the information.