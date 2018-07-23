Healthy food creations win prizes for Bedford pupils

Bedford school pupils have been awarded a top prize in a national competition after designing healthy new foods for children.

Lucica Giosa, Sara Torres Rehman and Laiba Kaseer from Queen’s Park Academy were runners-up in the ‘Design a Healthy New Food’ competition, organised by Discovery Education and Switzerland’s Alimentarium Foundation.

Open to primary schools across the UK, the competition asked pupils to design a nutritious food, meal or snack, and create a fun advert to promote it.

Laiba, 11, impressed judges with her design for ‘Quencher Whizz’, a fantastically fizzy health drink packed with green fruit and vegetables. Classmates Lucica and Sara, also 11, took prizes with their clever creations: Ruole di Amore - a flavourful fruit pizza - and Salata – an exotically spiced fish dish. The three pupils researched the nutritional value of their foods and made colourful adverts to appeal to young eaters.

As part of their prize, the children’s adverts will feature on the award-winning Discovery Education Espresso website. Accessed by thousands of schools as a daily learning resource, their creations will encourage pupils everywhere to make healthier eating choices. Lucica, Sara and Laiba have also been presented with special certificates and goody bags.

Jazz Banghar, the children’s teacher at Queen’s Park Academy, said: “The pupils really enjoyed designing a new healthy food. The science videos on the website were inspirational. They researched the nutritional information and value of their particular food before designing it and their creations showed real imagination!”

Christine Major, director of Educational Partnerships at Discovery Education said: “It’s never been more important to educate children about nutrition, and to help them make healthy choices. We were really impressed with the calibre of competition entries and especially the creativity of Lucica, Sara and Laiba’s entries. We hope that our partnership with the Alimentarium Food Museum will ignite children’s interest in the science of eating and bring nutrition to life in a fun and accessible way.” Visit www.discoveryeducation.co.uk