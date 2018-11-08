Have your say on NHS health services in Bedfordshire

Health bosses are offering the public a chance to shape Bedfordshire’s health services.

Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group is looking for new committee members to be involved in NHS decisions.

The patient and public representatives will not need qualifications or experience working in healthcare.

Alison Borrett, BCCG Governing Body Lay Member for Patient and Public Engagement, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for members of the public to get involved with their local health services.”

The Patient Representatives act as an ambassador for residents in Bedfordshire, providing them with the opportunity to voice their opinions on local service changes and a link back to the communities the authorities want to engage with.

If you would like more information, a role description and application form are available on the website here: www.bedfordshireccg.nhs.uk/vacancyppec

The closing date for applications is November 21 at 1pm, with interviews on December 5.