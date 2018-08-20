Health and safety company in Bedford recognised in industry awards

A Bedford company specialising in health and safety has been recognised for its work at industry awards.

THSP Risk Management, based on Mile Road, have been highly commended by UKATA, the UK Asbestos Training Associatin, at their annual awards.

The business, which also specialises in employment law and training, won the commendation award as a recognition of the cohesive and multifaceted approach it takes to the development and in-house training of its own staff.

A spokesman for the company said: “THSP’s mission is to deliver a high quality, professional service whilst building long term relationships with our customers. Our friendly, helpful approach provides a responsive, bespoke and supportive service created just for you.

“THSP staff will listen to you and help to find sensible solutions to all your health and safety, employment law and environmental compliance issues.”

Qualified consultants provide a single point of contact service, offering bespoke policies and documentation to meet your business needs. THSP also provide a 24/7 emergency helpline.

The spokesman added: “We are health and safety people, employment law people, environmental people, people who train, people who mentor, people who care.

“We have people to walk beside you on your sites, in your factories, warehouses, shops and restaurants, on the end of the phone to direct you to other people who can help and preparing your documentation with you to ensure it is right for your people.

For more about the company visit www.thsp.co.uk