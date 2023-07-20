Head of school primary at Castle Newnham School retires after seven years in the role

It is the end one era and the beginning of a new one for Castle Newnham School, Bedford.

Jim Balmbra, is retiring as Head of School Primary after seven successful and happy years and will be succeeded at the start of the next school year by Kat Edward the current Deputy Head. Jim plans to spend his retirement travelling, participating in the sports he loves and researching his family tree.

Speaking of his time at Castle Newnham Jim said, "I have loved my seven and a half years here at Castle Newnham. The staff, children and parents are part of an amazing community and I'm proud of what I have achieved in helping to develop the federation. I wish Kat and Ruth all the best for the future, and am confident that the school is in safe hands.”

Left to Right - Ruth Wilkes, Jim Balmbra and Kat Edwards

Ruth Wilkes will be continuing as Federation Principal with equal responsibility across primary and secondary and Sara Levesley will be joining from Walton High in Milton Keynes as Head of School Secondary.