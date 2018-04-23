Have your say on the future of Shelton Lower School

Residents are being asked to have their say on the future of Shelton Lower School in Marston.

Central Bedfordshire Council has launched a consultation asking for views about the future of the school, including the possibility of closure.

The school in Lower Shelton Road has been hit by falling pupil numbers which impacts on funding.

It is currently two-thirds full. And with only five children requesting a place in the September intake out of a total admission number of 15, numbers are forecast to fall further.

With schools receiving funding based on pupil numbers and Shelton Lower is currently in financial deficit and this looks set to continue and worsen making the school unviable.

Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, said: “Unfortunately, despite Shelton Lower School’s great reputation there aren’t currently enough pupils attending the school to make it financially viable. We have been looking at options with the school but there appears to be no prospect of recovery and therefore we need to consider the future of the school.

“A decision to close a school is not taken lightly and is only after all other options have been explored. That is why we are asking anyone with a view on the situation to complete the consultation which is launching today. Your opinions are very important, and all feedback will be considered in the decision-making process.”

“I understand this is unsettling for parents and if closure is decided we will work with parents to find new school places for their children.”

The consultation runs until Friday, 8 June, and a final decision will be made at a meeting of the council’s Executive on Tuesday, August 7.

To have your say and read the full consultation document, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations

Paper copies of the consultation document are also available at the school.