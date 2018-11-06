Have your dream wedding at historic Elstow Abbey near Bedford

In the hard-nosed business of weddings, one ancient church is pulling out all the organ stops to get ahead.

“The most important day of your life should be in the most beautiful setting, and can often be for less than the cost of a register office service,” says Father Paul Messam, priest-in-charge at Elstow Abbey.

“Why get married in a civil setting when you can walk down the aisle of an Abbey?

“Brides may not realise they can have their wedding day in the spectacular setting of our 10th century Elstow Abbey Church, even if she and the bridegroom are not regular church-goers.”

Changes made by the Church of England in 2008, means it’s easier than ever to wed at the historic church on Elstow Green.

And Father Paul wants as many people as possible to be able to enjoy this fabulous building for their special day.

He explains there are many ways that people can qualify to be married at Elstow Abbey.

“We want to be as inclusive as possible in the 21st century so that this church, with 1,000 years of history, is here for generations to come.

“You may be surprised at what we could offer. It doesn’t even matter if you’ve been married before, we’d love to be part of your big day in some way.

“The church can easily accommodate up to 200 people, while also being intimate enough for smaller numbers There’s no price per head. In fact a wedding at Elstow Abbey is often cheaper than most civil ceremony locations. Your wedding package can include bells, choir, a buffet at the Moot Hall, closely linked to John Bunyan or in a marquee set in the grounds next to the Abbey.” > www.elstow-abbey.org.uk

