Have you seen missing James from Aspley Heath?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man missing from his home in Aspley Heath.

James Knight, 42, was reported missing last night. He is described as white, around 5’10”, slim, with a beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured Northface anorak, a dark coloured beanie hat, blue tracksuit trousers and brown shoes. He has a number of tattoos on his back.

We are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call us on 101, quoting reference 425 of 15/1.