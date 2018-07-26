Have a go at being a firefighter during special session at Bedford community station

Anyone interested in a career as a firefighter are invited to ‘have a go’ sessions being held at community fire stations.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are holding the sessions which give an insight in to the role of a professional firefighter working for the service.

The first of these takes place at Bedford Community Fire Station on Saturday, August 4, from 10am to 2pm, with others taking place around the county during August and September.

Each event kicks off at 10am sharp with a briefing. By taking up the challenge to try-out as a firefighter, you will receive personal protective equipment (PPE) and undergo a warm up before trying your skills at a variety of practical tasks.

These will include climbing a ladder, equipment carry and assembly, using hydraulic rescue equipment, wearing breathing apparatus (BA), and simulated firefighting.

You will be supported all the way by some of the current team of experienced firefighters. Once everyone has had a go at these tasks you will return your PPE and take part in a briefing session about on-call and wholetime firefighter career paths where you will have plenty of opportunities to ask questions about this challenging and fulfilling career.

Visitors will learn more about the wider role of a firefighter working within the community to prevent fires and other emergencies and protect the public in their home, on our roads and in their workplaces. The practical events also provide an opportunity to undertake some of the activities that form the selection process in advance of your application.

If you’d like to see if you have what it takes to be a firefighter or just want to challenge yourself to an interesting day of inspiring activities visit the website below.

Other dates include August 25 at Ampthill Community Fire Station, September 1 at Kempston Community Fire Station and October 10 at Bedford Community Fire Station.

Visit www.bedsfire.gov.uk