Green light links Bedford with Milton Keynes in environmental partnership

Bedford College students are helping Milton Keynes go green with an environmental partnership.

Working with ecological consultant Dr Hilary Denny of Greenwood Environmental, the students will be completing practical work as part of a biodiversity-offsetting scheme for K&K Haulage.

Andrew Irving, college lecturer explained:“The works will involve improving the biodiversity of the ground flora within Millennium Wood, near Giffard Park, by sowing native specialist seed mixtures and planting a range of wildflowers. The improvement to this woodland habitat mitigates the lost area of scrub land within an industrial estate by raising its biodiversity index score.

“Furthermore, the site will act as an ongoing teaching resource as we will be returning to survey the establishment and diversity of wildlife following our planting for years to come.”

The project came about when K&K Haulage approached the expert team at Shuttleworth College, near Biggleswade, part of The Bedford College Group, for advice on the best way to complete the offsetting required of the company whilst developing a site on the West Ashland industrial estate.

The Level 3 Countryside & Wildlife Management, and, Horticulture course students will gain valuable work experience to prepare them for their countryside careers.

If you are interested in learning morning about courses on offer at the 500 country park setting of Shuttleworth College go to www.shuttleworth.ac.uk