Grease show is lightning for stars at Biddenham

Grease was the word at Biddenham School when students staged their production of the popular musical set in the 1950s.

The cast and crew outshone themselves with an amazing performance by students from year 7 through to year 13 taking part.

The musical sold out on both nights and was a great success receiving plaudits and praise from all who saw it.

Head teacher David Bailey said: “Once again our students do themselves proud with their amazing performances. Well done to everyone involved with the production. Without their talent, hard work and commitment the show would not have been possible.”