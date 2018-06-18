Golf day in Bedford raises thousands for two local charities

More than £13,000 has been raised at a golf day for local charities.

Bedford Foodbank and Tibbs Dementia Foundation each received a cheque for £6,500 at the annual St Philip & St James Golf Society Charity Golf Day, held at Mowsbury Golf Course on Friday, June 1.

Sarah Russell, Chief Executive of Tibbs Dementia Foundation, receiving a cheque for �6,500 from Dermot Horan, Deputy Chairman of St Philip & St James Golf Society

An additional £400 was collected on the course from golfers putting loose change in a bucket and buying refreshments at the 9th hole – the waiting staff at the prize-giving dinner also kindly donated their tips of £84 to the charities.

This was a record year for St Philip & St James Golf Society, with 114 golfers and 90 diners taking part. Over the past 28 years, the members of St Philip & St James Golf Society, one of the oldest charity golf days in the country, have raised more than £68,000 for local charities.

The society would like to thank all the golfers, diners, sponsors, contributors to the silent auction and raffle, and everyone who helped to make it such a successful day. The next charity golf day is May 31, 2019.

For more details on St Philip & St James Charity Golf Society, to take part in the 29th Charity Golf Day, to become a sponsor or to donate, please get in touch with one of the committee.

Paddy Boylan p4boylan@hotmail.com

Mike Chappell mikechappell43@btinternet.com

Dave Flatres davidflatres@gmail.com

Dermot Horan dermot2510@hotmail.com

John McManus bedfordcce@yahoo.com

Simon Naylor simonjnaylor@hotmail.co.uk

Steve Wilson stevewilson946@gmail.com