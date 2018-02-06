Gold medal winning sprinter inspires pupils at Bedford primary school

Pupils at Scott Primary School in Bedford welcomed a special visitor when gold medal winning sprinter Leon Bapiste visited to give an inspiring assembly.

During his visit on Friday, January 26, 300 children took part in a sponsored circuits session to really get them motivated - and the teachers took part too.

Headteacher Anita Barker said: “We were honoured to have such a special visitor to our school. We promote activity not only for health but for mental wellbeing too and Leon truly engaged our children to not only exercise but to be hard working in all aspects of life.” Laurence Allen, PE teacher, added: “I was very proud of all our students who wholeheartedly took part with such energy and displayed exemplary behaviour. I am sure we will see some of our students on the top podium at the future Olympics.”

Leon said: “I had a fantastic time at Scott Primary School and I was made to feel very welcome. The children were enthusiastic and I look forward to visiting again.”

The visit was arranged with Sports for Champions, an organisation which promotes awareness to young people whilst helping raise money for future athletes to compete at Commonwealth and Olympic level.

A total of £1,400 was raised with funds being shared with Leon and the school.