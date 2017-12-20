Gold jewellery stolen in daylight burglary in Bedford

A number of items of gold jewellery have been stolen following a burglary in Hurst Grove, Bedford.

It happened between 11.30am and 2.45pm on Thursday, December 14, when offenders gained access to a property in the street and blocked the front door with a coffee table. They then closed the curtains and searched the whole house, including the loft space, before leaving with a number of items of gold jewellery.

Detective Constable Mandy Durrant, investigating, said: “These opportunistic offenders broke into and searched an entire house in broad daylight, even blocking the front door to make sure they were alerted should anyone disturb them. I am keen to track them down and reunite the owners with their property. If anyone recalls seeing or hearing anything suspicious in Hurst Grove on Thursday, I would urge you to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number JH/54497/2017. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.